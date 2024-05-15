Breaking – Darren Till set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing debut on Tyson – Paul card in Texas

Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till is finally set to make his return to combat sports amid months of continued speculation, with reports this Wednesday afternoon revealing the Liverpool striker is set to make his professional boxing debut on July 20. – taking on former WBC middleweight boxing titleholder, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani, former UFC star, Till will make his professional boxing debut on the undercard of former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s professional bout against Jake Paul – taking on ex-world gold holder, Chavez Jr. on July 20. in Arlington, Texas.

Darren Till set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing debut

“Darren Till will make his pro boxing debut on the Jake Paul x Mike Tyson Netflix card on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Helwani posted on X. “His opponent will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 1 NC). Fight will be contested at 190 pounds. Six, three-minute rounds.”

Departing the UFC at the beginning of last year as he looked to nurse a slew of repetitive injuries, Till, a staple of Team Kaobon, had most recently suffered a third round rear-naked choke defeat to incumbent middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

As for Chavez Jr. – the son of former world champion and boxing Hall of Fame icon, Julio Cesar Chavez – has been sidelined for the past three years, taking home a decision win over David Zegarra in Culiacan.

Earlier this same year, Chavez Jr. took on former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva in Guadalajara, suffering a split decision loss to the mixed martial arts icon over the course of eight rounds.

Over the course of his often-tumultuous professional boxing career, former WBC middleweight champion has landed wins over the likes of Sebastian Zbik, Peter Manfredo Jr., Marco Antonio Rubio, and Andy Lee, and has also taken on compatriot, current gold holder, Canelo Alvarez.

