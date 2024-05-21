Robert Whittaker promises ‘Early night’ for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia if he fails to ‘Pace’ himself

Slated to headline the promotion’s first-ever event in Riyadh, incoming UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia feature, Robert Whittaker has urged unbeaten force, Khamzat Chimaev to “pace” himself for his first five round clash since landing in the organization, or he will face an “early night”.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 298 back in February in a main card clash against former title chaser, Paulo Costa, landing a decision win over the Brazilian.

As for Chimaev, the Chechen-born contender has been sidelined since October of last year, where he moved to 13-0 with a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound pacesetter, Kamaru Usman.

Robert Whittaker vows to send Khamzat Chimaev for an early night

And drawing Whittaker next month at UFC Saudi Arabia, Chimaev sent a warning of a finish to the former champion ahead of their title-eliminator, however, has received his own promise of an early night if he blows his wad too early.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Yeah, it’s a five round fight, so I’m sure his (Khamzat Chimaev) pacing gotta be a little different, otherwise it’s gonna be an early night for him,” Robert Whittaker told Fox Sports.

“It’s something to be aware of,” Robert Whittaker said of Khamzat Chimaev’s striking. “He’s got power, he’s got a very clean one-two down the pipe. I have taken it, like – I’m aware of it – definitely not, I’m not underestimating it, but I can handle it. And I do think I have the striking superiority.

Hoping to earn a rematch with newly-minted champion, Dricus du Plessis with a victory against Chimaev in the Middle East, Whittaker faced the South African back in July of last year during International Fight Week, dropping an upset second round TKO loss.

