Robert Whittaker promises ‘Early night’ for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia if he fails to ‘Pace’ himself

ByRoss Markey
Slated to headline the promotion’s first-ever event in Riyadh, incoming UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia feature, Robert Whittaker has urged unbeaten force, Khamzat Chimaev to “pace” himself for his first five round clash since landing in the organization, or he will face an “early night”.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 298 back in February in a main card clash against former title chaser, Paulo Costa, landing a decision win over the Brazilian.

Robert Whittakers warns Khamzat Chimaev pre-Saudi Arabia fight I've an arsenal of skills he's not ready for

As for Chimaev, the Chechen-born contender has been sidelined since October of last year, where he moved to 13-0 with a controversial majority decision win over former welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound pacesetter, Kamaru Usman.

Robert Whittaker vows to send Khamzat Chimaev for an early night

And drawing Whittaker next month at UFC Saudi Arabia, Chimaev sent a warning of a finish to the former champion ahead of their title-eliminator, however, has received his own promise of an early night if he blows his wad too early.

Robert Whittaker admits shock at booking Khamzat Chimaev fight it came out of nowhere UFC Saudi Arabia
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Yeah, it’s a five round fight, so I’m sure his (Khamzat Chimaev) pacing gotta be a little different, otherwise it’s gonna be an early night for him,” Robert Whittaker told Fox Sports.

“It’s something to be aware of,” Robert Whittaker said of Khamzat Chimaev’s striking. “He’s got power, he’s got a very clean one-two down the pipe. I have taken it, like – I’m aware of it – definitely not, I’m not underestimating it, but I can handle it. And I do think I have the striking superiority. 

gettyimages 1748811225 612x612 1

Hoping to earn a rematch with newly-minted champion, Dricus du Plessis with a victory against Chimaev in the Middle East, Whittaker faced the South African back in July of last year during International Fight Week, dropping an upset second round TKO loss.

Who wins next month in Riyadh: Robert Whittaker or Khamzat Chimaev?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

