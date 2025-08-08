Dricus Du Plessis’ Weird Style Won’t Mean Anything When he’s Getting Submitted, according to Khamzat Chimaev

The eagerly awaited UFC 319 main event is upon us on August 16th, when the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis has proved to be one of the most entertaining champions we have seen in recent memory, with his wacky fighting style and brash sense of humour, making him very popular with MMA fans.

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC career matches his fighting style perfectly, that being extremely chaotic.

Coming into the UFC as an unknown, Chimaev quickly established himself as one of the most terrifying prospects the sport has ever seen.

Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about Du Plessis’ weird style

Du Plessis is known for having a very unconventional style, but regardless of his style, he always finds a way to win and has beaten names such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

In his pre-fight media scrum, Chimaev was dismissive of Du Plessis’s style and is not worried about facing an opponent who fights differently from a typical MMA fighter.

“Everyone says he’s weird style, weird MMA style. So I don’t think it’s some crazy weird, but he does his job. He does good and he’s a good fighter. And I’m better.” Chimaev said.

Chimaev went on to explain that it doesn’t matter how weird Du Plessis’s style is; when he gets him on the ground, it will just be a matter of time till he gets the finish.

“When something is laid down on the mat, it’s how weird you are you want—on the ground, bro. Ground and pound, submissions, they don’t care about your style.” He explained.

what is next for chimaev after UFC 319?

There is no one end of contenders at 185lbs, with the likes of Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho waiting for their chance to fight for middleweight gold.

If Chimaev is successful on August 16th, it makes sense for him to fight the winner of Imavov vs Borralho next.

But with Reinier De Ridder recently beating Robert Whittaker, he could have put himself in a position to be next in line for the title.