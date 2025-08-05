In an interview with Helen Yee, the top UFC middleweight Caio Borralho recalls a moment in time after his initial entry into the UFC, regarding Sean Strickland attempting to fight after his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series. The Fight Nerds standout said the following.

A funny story about me and Sean Strickland: When I got into the UFC in the Contender, I fought Aaron Jeffrey. Sean was there screaming all the time… After the fight, I said, ‘Who’s the [expletive] middleweight that is screaming like a [expletive] over here? You’re so boring.’ He said, ‘It’s me. Let’s fight in the parking lot.’ I said, ‘I don’t fight for free, [expletive] you.’ That’s how our relationship started! Two days later, he invited me to the gym, treated me very well, and here we are.”

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – MAY 4: Caio Borralho celebrates his victory over Paul Craig by knockout in their middleweight fight during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 4, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. (Photo by Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caio Borralho is the man to beat at Middleweight.

With the middleweight division becoming ever more competitive, the leader of the Fighting Nerds proves himself not just as one of the best tacticians in the UFC. But being a leader in one of the top gyms in the world, despite being a pretty new gym in the world of MMA. Despite his calm demeanor and being a likable guy, he still manages to rub people the wrong way. However, that may help Caio Borralho out in the long run.