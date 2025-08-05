UFC Contender Reinier de Ridder Explains Why He Picks Chimaev to Win – but Hopes for a Du Plessis Victory

Reinier de Ridder has recently garnered attention following his statement about the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, set to headline UFC 319. De Ridder, who is coming off a victory over Robert Whittaker last week, has weighed in on both whom he expects to win and whom he hopes emerges victorious.

Reinier de Ridder on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis

Reinier de Ridder’s commentary comes at a time when his own career trajectory is notable in the UFC’s middleweight divsion. His transition to the UFC and recent climb through the ranks have drawn considerable attention. After a series of impressive performances, De Ridder’s latest win over Whittaker has positioned him as a key contender within the Middleweight division. His grappling-heavy style has been one of his key strengths.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 06: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa is seen on stage during the UFC 312 press conference on February 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC 319 middleweight championship bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is set for August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Chimaev, the challenger, brings an undefeated record of 14-0 to the contest. Since joining the UFC in 2020, Chimaev has built a reputation for rapid, dominant victories, including a record-setting streak of wins over ten days.

In a recent interview, discussing the upcoming title match, Reinier de Ridder explained:

“Khamzat is of course – I think if Khamzat wins this one, especially if he wins decisively, he’ll be like a huge name. That might come with him taking a lot of time off afterward. So it might be better if Dricus wins, and then we can fight in four to six months. That would be best, I think.”

De Ridder suggested that a win by Chimaev could bring delays in title defenses due to potential time off, whereas a Du Plessis victory might set up a more immediate path to a title bout for himself. Currently, De Ridder is poised to challenge for the middleweight belt should circumstances align, with his reputation and recent performances making him a strong candidate for a title shot.

UFC 319

This fight marks du Plessis’s third title defense since claiming the belt in January 2024, when he defeated Sean Strickland by split decision to become South Africa’s first UFC champion. Following that victory, du Plessis successfully defended his belt against Israel Adesanya by submission in August 2024, handing the longtime champion his first career submission loss. In February 2025, du Plessis secured a unanimous decision win in a rematch with Strickland, further cementing his position atop the division. Du Plessis enters UFC 319 with a professional record of 23 wins and 2 losses, and he is currently riding an eleven-fight win streak.