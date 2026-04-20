Alex Pereira Opens as Surprise Favorite for Ciryl Gane Fight Despite Heavyweight Jump

Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane are set to meet at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C., and the early betting story has made the matchup even more interesting. Pereira has landed as a slight favorite in most currently available lines despite moving up to heavyweight, with the odds framing the fight as a close one rather than a clear mismatch.

Alex Pereira Edges Ciryl Gane in Early Odds, Emerges as Surprise Favorite at Heavyweight

Alex Pereira enters the planned UFC fight with Ciryl Gane as a slight betting favorite in most currently indexed lines, with market snapshots showing Pereira around -132 to -125 and Gane around +107 to -105, so this is being priced as a near pick’em rather than a one-sided matchup. The key angle is simple: bettors who wisely use MelBet are weighing Pereira’s chance to become the first UFC fighter to win titles in three divisions against Gane’s size, movement, and long experience at heavyweight.

What stands out most is the shift from the earliest opening numbers to where the fight is sitting now. One odds history page lists Gane opening as a much larger favorite at -185, with Pereira at +160, before the market swung hard toward Pereira and settled near a much closer closing-style range around Pereira -125 to -110 and Gane -110 to -105.

Early published reports in March also showed Pereira opening as a mild favorite at -130 against Gane at +110, which suggests there were different opening points depending on when and where the fight first appeared on the board. Taken together, the pattern is clear even if every book did not post the exact same first number: money has moved this matchup toward a very competitive price, with Pereira ending up on the favorite side in the most widely cited current lines.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Ciryl Gane of France reacts after a heavyweight bout against Alexander Volkov of Russia during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The fight is scheduled for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, 2026, and part of the promotion’s planned White House event card in Washington, D.C. It is expected to be contested for the interim UFC heavyweight title, which adds major stakes to an already unusual matchup, with Pereira moving up in weight to face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane on one of the most high-profile cards the UFC has attempted to stage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil (R) defeates Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the first round during a light heavyweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The bout is set for the interim UFC heavyweight title, and Pereira is attempting to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. For Gane, it is another direct route back into title position at heavyweight after his no contest with Tom Aspinall in his last title bout. Whoever wins would leave with interim gold and a strong claim to a future meeting with the undisputed champion.

As for the method markets, publicly indexed snippets point to a split in how each man is expected to win. One market listing shows Ciryl Gane by decision at 7/2 and Alex Pereira by decision at 7/1, while Pereira round 1 is listed at 11/2 and Pereira round 2 at 7/1, hinting that the market gives Pereira more early-finish respect and Gane a more viable points path. Another listing offers Pereira by KO/TKO or submission at +135 and Gane by KO/TKO or submission at +190, again showing greater confidence in Pereira producing damage-based moments.

As a former two-division world champion, Alex Pereira was already one of the UFC’s biggest names before this matchup came together, but the betting market has made the story even more interesting. In a fight that brings a former light heavyweight and middleweight champion up to face one of the division’s most proven heavyweights, the odds show just how seriously bettors are taking Pereira’s chances.