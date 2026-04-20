Brock Lesnar Signals WWE Retirement As He Emotionally Leaves Gloves And Boots After Loss To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar seems to have drawn the curtain on his storied WWE career.

Lesnar kicked off night two of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, going head-to-head with Oba Femi. The two heavyweights had built up to this clash through multiple in-ring segments after first crossing paths at the Royal Rumble in January.

“The Beast Incarnate” was overwhelmed from the opening bell, as Femi dictated the action and left little room for Lesnar to mount any meaningful offense. The contest lasted just under five minutes, with the decisive moment coming when the “Nigerian Giant” shrugged off an iconic F5, took control, and planted him with a chokeslam before sealing it with Fall from Grace for the finish.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

However, it wasn’t Brock Lesnar’s defeat that drew the most attention, but what unfolded after the match that left combat sports fans around the world stunned.

Image/WWE.com

Brock Lesnar Appears To Retire After Defeat To Oba Femi In Shocking WrestleMania 42 Moment

After falling to Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar sat alone in the middle of the ring, overcome with emotion. He proceeded to remove his gloves and boots and placed them on the canvas, a symbolic act in professional wrestling often associated with retirement.

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What's next for The Beast?



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

The WWE legend then embraced his longtime friend and on-screen manager, Paul Heyman, as the crowd erupted into chants of “Thank you, Lesnar,” while he made his way out of the ring, seemingly for the final time in his career.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar after his defeat to Oba Femi 🥹 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IQXw0fam1L — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 19, 2026

The fans chant 'Thank You Lesnar' on his way out after his defeat to Oba Femi 🥲 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GV4XjNMJiD — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 19, 2026

It had been widely speculated that, at 48, Lesnar was nearing the end of his pro wrestling run, with reports suggesting his retirement bout could take place in front of his home crowd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at this year’s SummerSlam, potentially against Gunther.

Brock Lesnar made his television debut in March 2002 on an episode of WWF RAW and went on to carve out a decorated career across multiple WWE stints. “The Beast Incarnate” captured the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, won two Royal Rumble matches, and headlined WrestleMania on five occasions.

Lesnar famously transitioned to MMA and made his Octagon debut at UFC 81 in February 2008, where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Frank Mir. Later that year, he went on to defeat Randy Couture via second-round knockout at UFC 91 to capture the heavyweight title in November.

Brock Lesnar wasn’t just a big part of WWE history, he was a big part of UFC history as well.



He brought in a wave of new fans and introduced this sport to millions of people.



The biggest box office Heavyweight Champion the UFC ever had. pic.twitter.com/TCSSxAMfR6 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 19, 2026

The 48-year-old American’s final MMA appearance came at UFC 200 in July 2016 against Mark Hunt. He initially earned a unanimous decision victory, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance under the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Lesnar finished his professional MMA career with a record of 5–3.