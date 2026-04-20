TKO’s WrestleMania 42 Under Fire for Commercial-Heavy Format Across Both Nights

WrestleMania 42 drew a fast online backlash after Night 1, with fans and media focusing on the volume of ads, the limited amount of wrestling, and a presentation many viewers linked to TKO’s revenue-first style. By the end of the weekend, the criticism had spread to Night 2 as well, though Saturday remained the main flashpoint because it produced the most cited numbers and the loudest reaction.

WrestleMania 42 Draws Backlash as Fans Accuse TKO of Overloading Show With Ads

WWE’s two-night event took place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the opening hour of each night airing on cable before the show shifted to streaming in the United States. That distribution setup became part of the story because viewers complained that the heavy ad load did not ease once the show moved from ESPN television to the paid stream.

The strongest criticism centered on Night 1. Newsweek reported that fans were upset by what it called an “ad onslaught,” saying commercials and sponsorships remained constant through matches, intermissions, and crowd shots. A separate Newsweek review of Saturday’s card said the show was filled with ads, sponsorships, commercials, celebrity appearances, and short wrestling segments. Slam Wrestling put a number to the imbalance, writing that Night 1 ran 3 hours and 55 minutes, with only 1 hour and 23 minutes spent on matches.

Finding out people watched two hours of commercials and entrances on a four hour show. Morons. — Aaron – GrapPro.com (@aaron.wrotkowski.ca) 2026-04-19T14:50:30.802Z

That led to one of the most repeated talking points from the weekend. AOL reported that the X account Ceaser Wrestling counted 57 minutes of advertising during Night 1 across a broadcast that lasted close to four hours. That figure spread across social media and appeared in other posts surfaced in search, but it should be treated carefully because it does not appear to come from WWE, ESPN, or an audited broadcast report. The cleaner figure is the one tied to match time: several reports and fan discussions placed the bell-to-bell total in the range of about 83 to 84 minutes.

The tone of the complaints was consistent. Fans quoted in reports described the show as “ads after ads after ads,” while Reddit users argued that a paid premium presentation should not feel this packed with breaks and sponsor material. Some reactions went past standard complaints about modern wrestling production and tied the weekend directly to TKO.

WWE Star Rhea Ripley (left)

CinemaBlend pointed to comparisons with past WrestleMania cards, noting Night 1 featured less wrestling than recent years, and highlighted fan comments saying TKO had become too comfortable with the current balance.

TKO is destroying everything under its control. It’s assisting running WWE & UFC into the ground



Cost cutting, more ads & cheapest labor all while glazing Trump has lead to them not being able to sell out arenas anymore https://t.co/ewLjfZXI54 — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) April 19, 2026

Night 2 did not produce one viral stat in the same way, but the same mood carried over. Search results from reviews and reaction videos show viewers saying there were still too many ads, that matches again felt short, and that WrestleMania 42 as a whole came off like a sponsor-heavy weekend.