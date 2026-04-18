Jasmine Jasudavicius Grinds Out Big Win Over Karine Silva – UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Jasmine Jasudavicius climbed back into the win column with a decisive victory over Karine Silva at UFC Winnipeg on Saturday.

Racking up an ample amount of control time, Jasudavicius became the female flyweight fighter with the second-most control time in division history. However, much of that time on top was spent defending a triangle choke attempt from Silva.

Jasudavicius managed to get both her arms in, making it nearly impossible for Silva to pull off the maneuver. Still, it prevented Jasudavicius from getting off any offense on the mat.

Near the halfway point of the second, Jasudavicius shot in for a takedown attempt, but immediately found herself in a precarious position as Silva cinched in a guillotine choke. Of course, that didn’t stop Jasudavicius from finishing the takedown, ultimately taking side control near the fence.

Unlike in round one, Jasudavicius was able to get off some ground and pound, potentially sending us to a sudden-death third.

The third saw more of the same, with Jasudavicius securing an early takedown and racking up nearly four minutes of control time while stifling any of Silva’s attempts at offense.

After 15 minutes of action, we go to the scorecards, where the rising Canadian contender would secure her ninth win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva at UFC Winnipeg: