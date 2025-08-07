In an interview with Fox News, the scrappy South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis shut down talks of the grappling game of his UFC 319 challenger Khamzat Chimaev, reminding everyone that this is MMA and not a wrestling competition. She stated that he is the most complete fighter in the division.

Dricus Du Plessis looks to surprise everyone once again.

The South African has been doubted so many times in his career due to his awkward style. However, many often forget the sheer size, athleticism, and power of Du Plessis. That has caught so many fighters off guard, including three former UFC middleweight champions, such as Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Sean Strickland. Now the brutal Chechen looks to the next target for the often-doubted South African.