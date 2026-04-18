Mike Malott Knocks Gilbert Burns Into Retirement with Brutal KO – UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Mike Malott scored the biggest win of his MMA career at UFC Winnipeg, stopping Gilbert Burns in the third round of their highly anticipated headliner.

Malott maintained control through the first two rounds before exploding near the two-minute mark of round three with a combination that sat down Burns. ‘Durinho’ popped right back up and attempted to respond, but it was clear that Burns was on wobbly legs.

Smelling blood in the water, Malott uncorked another right that caught Burns clean and knocked him back down to the mat.

With Burns curling up near the fence, Malott unleashed a flurry of strikes, inevitably forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and bring a stop to the contest.

Official Result: Mike Malott def. Gilbert Burns via TKO (strikes) at 2:08 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott at UFC Winnipeg:

MIKE MALOTT STOPS GILBERT BURNS IN THE 3RD RD!!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/GK6VoRXF3v — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 19, 2026

HERE TO TAKE OVER ‼️



Canadian welterweight @Michael_Malott showed tonight that he is a problem for anyone at 170lbs!



[ #UFCWinnipeg | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/sceeNVE8f5 — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2026