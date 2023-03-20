Khamzat Chimaev claims he accepted offers to fight Colby Covington four times: ‘He doesn’t want to fight’

Undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has responded to criticizm from former interim division champion, Colby Covington, claiming his UFC rival rejected the opportunity to fight him on four separate occasions.

Chimaev, who boasts his own 12-0 undefeated record, most recently co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, stopping Riverside striker, Kevin Holland in a first round submission courtesy of an early D’Arce choke.

As for Covington, the former interim titleholder most recently headlined UFC 272 back in March of last year in a long-awaited grudge match against former friend and teammate, Jorge Masvidal – handing the Florida native a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

Yet to return to the Octagon in the time since his judging win over Masvidal, Covington has been earmarked for a title shot against undisputed champion, Leon Edwards next by UFC president, Dana White – calling for a fight with the Birmingham native as early as UFC 280 during International Fight Week in July.

Questioned about a potential future pairing with undefeated Chechen ace, Chimaev in the future – Covington mocked his fighting ability, and labelled him a “dog-faced motherf*cker”.

“That dog-faced motherf*cker, c*mshot [Khamzat Chimaev] – he said all these things about me in the media,” Colby Covington said. “He had the easiest fight in the division against Nate Diaz and he still missed weight by nine [seven and a half] pounds.”

“He’s laughing it off like it’s a f*cking joke,” Colby Covington continued. “He’s a f*cking joke, the guys sucks at fighting he’s unprofessional.”

Khamzat Chimaev appears to call UFC rival, Colby Covington’s bluff

Responding to Covington, Chimaev claimed he had accepted offers to settle their differences inside the UFC’s Octagon on four separate occasions, however, to no avail.

“Colby (Covington) is lying, he doesn’t want to fight,” Khamzat Chimaev said during a video on his YouTube channel. “I swear with everything I have – I swear with the Gods. I accepted that fight four times – all the Muslims understand, I swear on the Quaran. I get four times call (sic), we’re going to fight, I say ‘Yes’.”

“I have a conversation with [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby – I can show it as well,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “We’re going to fight this guy (Covington). We’re going to fight with this guy, but it’s never happened.”