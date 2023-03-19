Colby Covington rips into ‘Dog-Faced motherf*cker’ Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He sucks at fighting’

Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington has unleashed an expletive-filled tirade against undefeated division contender, Khamzat Chimaev – labelling the Chechen a “dog-faced motherf*cker” – and mocking his fighting ability.

Covington, who attended UFC 286 last night at The O2 Arena – flew out to London earlier this week, serving as an official backup fighter to the event’s headliner between welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, and former titleholder and past two-time opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Yet to return to the Octagon since March of last year, Clovis native, Covington headlined UFC 272 most recently – defeating former title challenger and arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal in a one-sided, unanimous decision win at the T-Mobile Arena.

As for Chimaev, the AllStars MMA staple improved to 12-0 as a professional back in September of last year at UFC 279 – taking home a first round D’Arce choke submission win over Kevin Holland in a reshuffled catchweight co-headliner.

Colby Covington criticizes UFC rival, Khamzat Chimaev

Speaking of the welterweight contender’s exploits during his Octagon tenure during a media scrum at UFC 286 last night in England, Covington labelled Chimaev a “dogfaced motherf*cker”.

“That dog-faced motherf*cker, c*mshot [Khamzat Chimaev] – he said all these things about me in the media,” Colby Covington said. “He had the easiest fight in the division against Nate Diaz and he still missed weight by nine [seven and a half] pounds.”

“He’s laughing it off like it’s a f*cking joke,” Colby Covington continued. “He’s a f*cking joke, the guys sucks at fighting he’s unprofessional.”

Following the aforenoted, Edwards’ majority decision win over common-foe, Usman last night on home soil, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the Birmingham native would be making his second attempted title defense against Covington – with the latter calling for a July pairing with the UK standout during International Fight Week at UFC 290.