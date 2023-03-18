Dana White confirms Colby Covington will challenge Leon Edwards for title after UFC 286: ‘He deserves the fight’

Dana White has confirmed that Colby Covington will be the recipient of yet another UFC welterweight title opportunity.

On Saturday night, Leon Edwards successfully defended his title against former titleholder Kamaru Usman via a majority decision at the O2 Arena in London. Following his second-straight win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in UFC title fights, the focus immediately turned to who would be next to challenge ‘Rocky’ for the 170-pound crown. We didn’t have to wait long for an answer as the UFC president revealed that Covington would be the next man up for a title shot.

“He deserves the fight,” White responded when asked if Covington would be Leon Edwards’ next opponent.

The reveal is not all that surprising considering Covington’s surprise status as the official backup for UFC 286’s main event. On the flip side, Covington is 2-2 in his last four fights with the two losses already coming in UFC title fights against then-champion Kamaru Usman. His only victories have come against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, two fighters who have become immune to getting into the win column in recent years. Of course, modern-era UFC title fights are more about marketing than rewarding a fighter who has earned it through winning.

Colby Covington Plans to Put Leon Edwards in a Pine Box

Even before Dana White’s confirmation that he would challenge Leon Edwards, Colby Covington was setting the tone for what is sure to be an intriguing buildup. In an interview with TheMACLife on YouTube, ‘Chaos’ made it very clear that he wanted the main event spotlight with Leon Edwards and has zero interest in competing against “prelim fighters,” a clear dig at streaking contender Belal Muhammad.

“This is not a game. This is a business,” Covington said with conviction. “We’re looking to make money for this company. I’m not here to do charity support for prelim fighters. I’m here to fight the biggest and the best fights that the UFC has to offer and I’m hoping Leon Scott wins tonight because I would like to fight him. I’d like to send him in a pine coffin just like the Americans did in 1776 against the English.”

Despite being known as a decision machine inside the Octagon, Colby Covington has become a popular figure among fans for his outlandish persona that has heavily leaned on the characteristics of political conservatives. His association with former President Donald Trump made him immediately loved by millions while simultaneously hated by millions more. Whether you love him or hate him, chances are you will pay to see him fight. Either to see him win or to see him lose.

Colby Covington is not deserving of a UFC title opportunity, but business is business, and just as Covington said, the UFC is in the business of making money.