Khamzat Chimaev Challenges Alex Pereira at For a Heavyweight Matchup

Khamzat Chimaev has publicly challenged Alex Pereira to a fight at heavyweight, signaling his intent to move up two divisions for a high-profile matchup. The reigning UFC middleweight champion posted on Twitter, “I’m ready to fight you in the heavyweight, you won’t find a super fight than our fight no chama this is SMASH EVERYBODY.”

​Chimaev (15–0) claimed the middleweight title at UFC 319 by unanimous decision over Dricus Du Plessis. His career breakthrough came after five dominant performances dating back to early 2022, including submission wins over Robert Whittaker and a majority decision over Kamaru Usman. Known for his grappling-first style and finishing ability, Chimaev has finished nine of his twelve UFC bouts, evenly split between knockouts and submissions.

Pereira (13–3) reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight crown at UFC 320 with a first-round technical knockout of Magomed Ankalaev. A former two-division kickboxing champion, Pereira has built a reputation as one of the most powerful strikers in MMA, recording eleven knockout wins in his professional MMA career. His victory over Ankalaev marked his sixth knockout in title fights, tying him with some of the sport’s greats for quick, decisive finishes at the highest level.

Chimaev’s wrestling and high-octane pace have overwhelmed some of the division’s best. Pereira’s striking, however, operates at a power level that few can withstand. Elliott Mariner, former UFC middleweight contender, noted that Chimaev’s ability to blend pressure with takedown prowess could test Pereira’s takedown defense, which has improved under coach Glover Teixeira. Conversely, UFC analyst Dana White speculated that Pereira’s precision striking “could force Chimaev to respect the range more than he has in the past.

Both fighters would be making their debuts at heavyweight, where the size and power dynamics shift markedly. Chimaev has never fought above middleweight and used to compete at welterweight, while Pereira has campaigned at light heavyweight since 2022, prior to that he competed in middleweight.

From a promotional standpoint, the fight checks many boxes. It features two reigning champions, cross-division intrigue and a clear narrative. Chimaev has stated publicly his goal of securing titles in three divisions. Pereira has expressed interest in moving to heavyweight, citing challenges at light heavyweight and the allure of a fresh division.

At this stage, the matchup remains speculative. Yet Chimaev’s public challenge leaves little doubt about his intentions.