ByTimothy Wheaton
Khamzat Chimaev Challenges Alex Pereira at For a Heavyweight Matchup

Khamzat Chimaev has publicly challenged Alex Pereira to a fight at heavyweight, signaling his intent to move up two divisions for a high-profile matchup. The reigning UFC middleweight champion posted on Twitter, “I’m ready to fight you in the heavyweight, you won’t find a super fight than our fight no chama this is SMASH EVERYBODY.”

Khamzat Chimaev wants Alex Pereira at Heavyweight

​Chimaev (15–0) claimed the middleweight title at UFC 319 by unanimous decision over Dricus Du Plessis. His career breakthrough came after five dominant performances dating back to early 2022, including submission wins over Robert Whittaker and a majority decision over Kamaru Usman. Known for his grappling-first style and finishing ability, Chimaev has finished nine of his twelve UFC bouts, evenly split between knockouts and submissions.

Pereira (13–3) reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight crown at UFC 320 with a first-round technical knockout of Magomed Ankalaev. A former two-division kickboxing champion, Pereira has built a reputation as one of the most powerful strikers in MMA, recording eleven knockout wins in his professional MMA career. His victory over Ankalaev marked his sixth knockout in title fights, tying him with some of the sport’s greats for quick, decisive finishes at the highest level.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil celebrates after defeating Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the first round during a light heavyweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chimaev’s wrestling and high-octane pace have overwhelmed some of the division’s best. Pereira’s striking, however, operates at a power level that few can withstand. Elliott Mariner, former UFC middleweight contender, noted that Chimaev’s ability to blend pressure with takedown prowess could test Pereira’s takedown defense, which has improved under coach Glover Teixeira. Conversely, UFC analyst Dana White speculated that Pereira’s precision striking “could force Chimaev to respect the range more than he has in the past.

Both fighters would be making their debuts at heavyweight, where the size and power dynamics shift markedly. Chimaev has never fought above middleweight and used to compete at welterweight, while Pereira has campaigned at light heavyweight since 2022, prior to that he competed in middleweight.

From a promotional standpoint, the fight checks many boxes. It features two reigning champions, cross-division intrigue and a clear narrative. Chimaev has stated publicly his goal of securing titles in three divisions. Pereira has expressed interest in moving to heavyweight, citing challenges at light heavyweight and the allure of a fresh division.

At this stage, the matchup remains speculative. Yet Chimaev’s public challenge leaves little doubt about his intentions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

