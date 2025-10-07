Alex Pereira Rejects Fight Offer from Middleweight Champ Khamzat Chimaev – For One Specific Reason
Alex Pereira isn’t interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev.
Almost as soon as the light heavyweight title was once again wrapped around Pereira’s waist at UFC 320, ‘Borz’ took to social media and called out the Brazilian bruiser for a clash between two world champions.
Unfortunately for Chimaev, Pereira has bigger fish to fry.
“Thanks for the congratulations, but I want a super fight,” Pereira said during his post-fight interview when asked about Chimaev’s message. “Like I said, I want to fight at heavyweight. So, thanks only for the congratulations.”
Chimaev has since responded to Pereira’s dismissal, suggesting that if ‘Poatan’ wants a fight at heavyweight, he’ll gladly give him one. But in all likelihood, Pereira only has one heavyweight on his mind, and that’s Tom Aspinall.
Aspinall was crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion earlier this year after Jon Jones retired from the sport, having only defended the belt once during his 20-month reign. Now, Aspinall is set to put his crown on the line against perennial contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on October 25.
The winner could find themselves matched up against Pereira, who is looking to become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion.
“What’s that? One minute, 20 (seconds), something like that? Pereira just absolutely ran through him,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “Look, I was wrong. I was wrong. That’s very, very, very impressive. Who’s next for Pereira? See what he wants to do. (Carlos) Ulberg has just won. Ulberg’s very good. I know he’s been talking about coming to heavyweight, so see what the UFC wants to do.”