Undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev laid down an interesting challenge to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ has been dominating headlines as of late as news of his imminent arrival in a new organization has caused rampant speculation among fans, analysts, and fighters alike. While no official announcement has been made, the rumor mill is heavily suggesting that Ngannou has signed with the Professional Fighters League in a deal that may leave the door open for the Cameroonian to explore other avenues of revenue outside of the Smart Cage. That could mean appearances inside the squared circle, or maybe even a high-profile grappling match if sometimes-middleweight-mostly-welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev gets his way.

‘Borz’ took to social media on Thursday, challenging Francis Ngannou to a grappling match. “Lets make grappling match @francis_ngannou,” Chimaev tweeted.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to grapple Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/HW1r1r4Ghs — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 5, 2023

It wouldn’t be the first time that Khamzat Chimaev has mixed it up with another professional fighter in a non-striking battle. In 2021, ‘Borz’ earned a win over Jack Hermansson in a wrestling match under the Bulldog Fight banner.

Khamzat Chimaev May Have His Hands Full with Another Former UFC Champion

Khamzat Chimaev’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 279 in September where he earned his 12th-straight win by ragdolling fan-favorite Kevin Holland for a first-round submission. It’s possible we may not see ‘Borz’ return for another five months as the promotion makes plans for a return to Abu Dhabi in October. If former middleweight king Kamaru Usman gets his wish, he will be the man to welcome Chimaev back to the Octagon on his way to a fourth meeting with division rival and reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

“I think a fight with myself and Khamzat [Chimaev], boom,” Usman told ESPN MMA. “And if [Leon Edwards] keeps winning, I think that that’s a fourth fight for sure.”

It’s unclear whether or not Khamzat Chimaev will remain in the welterweight division after coming in nearly eight-pounds overweight for his previously scheduled main event matchup with Nate Diaz in September. UFC President Dana White is open to the idea of booking Usman vs. Chimaev, but believes it would be best done at middleweight, likely teeing up ‘Borz’ for a 185-pound title fight should he secure a win against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’

“If (Usman) wants to move up to 185 and fight (Chimaev), we could talk about it,” White said on The Jim Rome Show.