MMA world erupts after Dana White officially announces Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight

Dillon Danis, Merab Dvalishvili, and many others have reacted after Dana White finally announced Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the octagon earlier tonight.



On July 11, during International Fight Week, the Irishman will be running it back with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, just as Ariel Helwani had predicted.



McGregor vs. Holloway 2 will be a five-round welterweight clash. It will also be the former BMF titleholder’s 170-pound debut.

Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11. [Image via UFC]

Check out Dana White announcing Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight below:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES CONOR MCGREGOR VS MAX HOLLOWAY 2



UFC 329 ON JULY 11TH 🔥



AND HE ANNOUNCED IT DURING FRANCIS NGANNOU’S WALKOUT 😭



via @danawhite pic.twitter.com/OlxUg9EVDd — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 17, 2026

MMA community explodes after the UFC announces that Conor McGregor is returning in July to rematch Max Holloway

Conor McGregor’s friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, reacted to the news and congratulated the Irishman by posting on X:

“The return of the motherfu*king Mac. Let’s fucking go, my brother!”

The return of the motherfucking Mac. Let’s fucking go, my brother! pic.twitter.com/YUBGEM2gcF — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 17, 2026

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley posted on X:

“The MAC IS BACK BABY !!!”

The MAC IS BACK BABY !!! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 17, 2026

Belal Muhammad, who is clearly no fan of “The Notorious,” quipped:

“Max bout to do him worse than Jake Gyllenhaal”

Max bout to do him worse than Jake gylenhall — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2026

Aiemann Zahabi congratulated Max Holloway:

“Congrats, Max, this is a great match-up for you!”

Congrats Max, this is a great match up for you! — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) May 17, 2026

Merab Dvalishvili reacted:

“Great News 🔥”

Merab Dvalishvili’s reaction.

Dee McGregor also reacted to the news:

“👑❤️”

Dee McGregor’s reaction.

David Feldman commented:

“LFG my man!”

David Feldman’s reaction.

The MMA Guru wrote on X:

“HOLY FU*KING SH*T CONOR MCGREGOR IS BACK IT’S MCGREGOR VS HOLLOWAY 2 IT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING THIS IS INSANE!”

During Francis Ngannou's walkout is crazy work



BUT HOLY FUCKING SHIT CONOR MCGREGOR IS BACK IT'S MCGREGOR VS HOLLOWAY 2 IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING THIS IS INSANE! https://t.co/4GJ7yS5oKb — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 17, 2026

Aaron Pico reacted:

“🔥🔥🔥”

Aaron Pico’s reaction.

Nina Marie Daniele commented:

“The King is Back!!!! LFG @thenotoriousmma”

Nina Marie Daniele’s reaction.

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Nate Diaz reacts to the #UFC finally announcing Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2:



"That's a good fight. It's about time. Shouldn't they have fought a long time ago?” pic.twitter.com/1OnHd82AfD — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 17, 2026

Francis Ngannou just reacted to Dana White announcing Conor McGregor’s fight:



“What the f*ck do I have to do with that? I should stop my walkout? I don’t care bro.” 💀 https://t.co/loFlvWVEFO pic.twitter.com/UKhd8PIMZT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 17, 2026

🇺🇸 Jake Paul is less than impressed by Conor McGregor announcing his return to the UFC



“The Coke head is back. Drop it during our event, doesn’t matter.



That just shows how pressed they are, little insecure boys piggybacking off our event.”pic.twitter.com/TodrLRAtAX https://t.co/Gh53sDYTbO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 17, 2026