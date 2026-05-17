MMA world erupts after Dana White officially announces Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight
Dillon Danis, Merab Dvalishvili, and many others have reacted after Dana White finally announced Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the octagon earlier tonight.
On July 11, during International Fight Week, the Irishman will be running it back with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, just as Ariel Helwani had predicted.
McGregor vs. Holloway 2 will be a five-round welterweight clash. It will also be the former BMF titleholder’s 170-pound debut.
Check out Dana White announcing Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight below:
MMA community explodes after the UFC announces that Conor McGregor is returning in July to rematch Max Holloway
Conor McGregor’s friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, reacted to the news and congratulated the Irishman by posting on X:
“The return of the motherfu*king Mac. Let’s fucking go, my brother!”
Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley posted on X:
“The MAC IS BACK BABY !!!”
Belal Muhammad, who is clearly no fan of “The Notorious,” quipped:
“Max bout to do him worse than Jake Gyllenhaal”
Aiemann Zahabi congratulated Max Holloway:
“Congrats, Max, this is a great match-up for you!”
Merab Dvalishvili reacted:
“Great News 🔥”
Dee McGregor also reacted to the news:
“👑❤️”
David Feldman commented:
“LFG my man!”
The MMA Guru wrote on X:
“HOLY FU*KING SH*T CONOR MCGREGOR IS BACK IT’S MCGREGOR VS HOLLOWAY 2 IT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING THIS IS INSANE!”
Aaron Pico reacted:
“🔥🔥🔥”
Nina Marie Daniele commented:
“The King is Back!!!! LFG @thenotoriousmma”
Check out some of the other reactions below: