Jake Paul Blasts Dana White Announcing Conor McGregor’s UFC 329 Return During Rival MVP MMA Event: “Insecure Boys Trying To Piggyback”

Jake Paul didn’t mince words while reacting to Dana White’s perfectly timed move.

On Saturday, White went live on Instagram to officially announce Conor McGregor’s long-awaited Octagon return, confirming a July 11 main event clash against former rival Max Holloway at UFC 329, which will serve as the headline attraction for this year’s International Fight Week.

It's gonna be a hell of a summer 🤩@DanaWhite announced the International Fight Week main card tonight! Don't miss out on July 11th!



[ #UFC329 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RZvNqOwnfW — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2026

The UFC CEO’s announcement sent a jolt through the combat sports world, with fans quick to notice it coincided exactly with Francis Ngannou’s walk to the cage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California for his heavyweight bout against Philipe Lins on the undercard of the debut MVP MMA event streaming on Netflix.

Many fans and pundits had already anticipated that the reveal might drop during Most Valuable Promotions’ card as a calculated move by White to subtly divert attention from the ongoing event, and that’s exactly how it played out. However, Paul appeared largely unfazed by the tactic.

Image: @ufc/Instagram

Jake Paul Rips Dana White For Dropping UFC 329 News During Francis Ngannou Fight

During the MVP MMA: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano post-event press conference, Jake Paul was asked to weigh in on Dana White dropping UFC 329 news at the same moment as Francis Ngannou’s fight. The MVP co-founder remained largely unbothered, but didn’t hold back in alleging the UFC CEO was attempting to capitalize off his event.

“Oh, the cokehead is back,” Paul said. “That’s cool, bro. Drop it during our event. It doesn’t matter. That just shows how pressed they are – little, insecure boys trying to piggyback off their event and try to put some news over top of us. It’s not going to work, buddy.”

Jake Paul rips "little insecure boys" at UFC for announcing McGregor vs. Holloway during Francis Ngannou's walkout.



Meanwhile, Nakisa Badarian takes aim at UFC's pay structure. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/RDKO1LRMlK — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 17, 2026

Moments earlier, Jake Paul had taken aim at White, framing MVP MMA as a legitimate rival promotion to the UFC and reinforcing that message with bold claims of a looming takeover.

“You’ll definitely see more. We’re breaking records tonight. This is one of the most viewed MMA event in history… MVP is just getting warmed up in MMA, and you’re gonna see a lot of us. So White House, Dana White, all of you, be prepared, because this is the takeover.”