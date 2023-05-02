UFC fan-favorites Kevin Holland and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thomspon are the stars of a new Jose Cuervo commercial that sees the two welterweight standouts having a friendly scrap inside the Octagon.

In December, Holland and Thompson competed in a highly entertaining UFC Fight Night main event that saw ‘Wonderboy’ walk out with his first win since 2020. Five months later, the two welterweight standouts are running it back. Just not in the way you expected, as seen in the video clip below courtesy of @mmas_squared on Twitter.

What the hell is this? 💀 pic.twitter.com/dFanbeb63B — MMA² (@mma_squared) April 30, 2023

It’s not the first time the brand has had some fun with UFC fighters. Fans may remember a commercial featuring two-time title challenger Justin Gaethje and TUF alumnus Michael Chiesa engaged in a never-ending staredown while attending a UFC watch party.

Kevin Holland and ‘Wonderboy’ Get Back into the Win Column

Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson went toe-to-toe in Orlando late last year in a five-round showdown after making a gentleman’s agreement to keep the fight standing. ‘Trailblazer’ would eventually live to regret the decision, suffering a TKO loss in the fourth round. It would be Holland’s second-straight defeat at the time, having previously been ragdolled by undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev. Holland has since climbed back into the win column with a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287.

Like his opponent, ‘Wonderboy’ bounced back from back-to-back losses of his own against top contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

UFC 288 on Saturday night will host a potential welterweight title eliminator as Burns and Muhammad square off for the chance to take on reigning 170-pound king Leon Edwards later this year.