Khabib Nurmagomedov Offers Cousin Umar Sage Advice on Title Shot Drama: ‘Keep pushing forward’

Khabib Nurmagomedov encouraged his cousin and No. 2 bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov to stay the course amid his recent title shot turmoil.

With a win over Cory Sandhagen over the summer, the up-and-coming Nurmagomedov was practically guaranteed a shot at the bantamweight belt. However, those plans may have changed after Merab Dvalishvili scored a decisive victory over Sean O’Malley to claim the division’s top prize at UFC 306 in Las Vegas.

Since bringing the gold back home to Georgia, ‘The Machine’ has insisted that his next fight be a rematch with O’Malley instead of squaring off with the next man in line.

“I’m not scared of no one, only God,” Dvalishvili told fans during a Q&A last week. “Where is this guy [Nurmagomedov] Where? He’s taking fights, he’s scared, he’s fighting somebody else, where is he? Where is he? Tell me. He wants to get knocked out from somebody and then he’s gonna make excuse… He’s not going to make this fight. I’m not making fight. “Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] making decision to who I’m going to fight next. I don’t make decision. I never make decision. If Dana White tell me I have to fight Umar, I’ll fight Umar. But you know what, Umar doesn’t deserve to fight me. Sean O’Malley deserve to fight me and I’m going to rematch him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a word of encouragement

Khabib Nurmagomdeov found himself in a similar situation when he was passed up for a lightweight title opportunity in favor of Conor McGregor at UFC 205 in November 2016. ‘The Eagle’ would have to wait two more years before getting his shot.

Even Islam Makhachev had to string together 10-straight wins in the division before challenging Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound crown at UFC 280.

Speaking from experience, the Hall of Famer encouraged his cousin to keep calm and keep moving forward because one day, everyone would be lining up to fight him.

“Islam [Makhachev] and I have already been in his place,” Khabib explained. “This is called a transition period. Over time, everyone will want to fight you. Just keep pushing forward” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts in 2020 following a third-straight defense of the lightweight world title. He closed out his career with a perfect 29-0 record and noteworthy wins against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.