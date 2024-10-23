Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Plans For Busy UFC Schedule In 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he wants to stay busy in 2025.

Earlier this year, Merab Dvalishvili captured the UFC bantamweight championship. He did so by defeating Sean O’Malley in convincing fashion at Noche UFC, dominating him with his superior wrestling from start to finish.

Now, of course, the question is simple: who will face Merab Dvalishvili next? Some feel as if it should be Umar Nurmagomedov, whereas others are backing O’Malley to get an immediate rematch. Either way, though, it doesn’t seem as if ‘The Machine’ is going to be back in action until the new year.

During a recent interview, he made it known that he wants to compete three times next year as an active champion.

Merab Dvalishvili looks to the future

“Yes, the UFC told me to fight (Nurmagomedov in December) and I said I would fight him in February or March,” Dvalishvili said. “That was it. Now, Umar take another fight, so I don’t know. But like I said, I don’t know anything else. (I won’t fight) in January because it’s a new year and it’s Georgian Christmas and I need the time. I said February and March is good for me, and I’ll go from there.

“Like I said, I want three fights in 2025. So, I’m ready. I have no problem (fighting Nurmagomedov next). Whoever the UFC offers me, I will fight. I never choose my opponents, and I’m going to continue the same,” Dvalishvili continued. “I’ve never had the option to say, ‘I’m going to fight him, or him.’ I was never like this in this situation before, and I don’t see why it’d be different now.”

Regardless of whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny that Merab Dvalishvili has earned the right to enjoy his first few months with the belt.