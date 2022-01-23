Khabib Nurmagomedov has been on a recruitment drive as of late for his newly formed Eagle FC MMA promotion which recently made its U.S. debut.

The former UFC lightweight champion has already signed an impressive slew of fighters including Rashad Evans, Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez and Ray Borg.

It seems that Nurmagomedov is not yet satisfied with his roster as on Saturday he took to social media in an attempt to lure YouTuber star turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, to his promotion.

‘The Problem Child’ recently spoke about joining the UFC’s middleweight division on social media and even suggest he could fight Conor McGregor in his first fight with the MMA leader.

“. @danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds,” Paul wrote on social media. “That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190”

Dana White is uninterested in talking to or about Paul anymore so it seems unlikely a deal will be struck for the 25-year-old to join the UFC in the near future.

Nurmagomedov realised that may be the case and let Paul know there are alternative options if he wants to compete in MMA, namely – Eagle FC.

“the doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

the doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 23, 2022

Paul seemed open to joining Eagle FC but only if he got the chance to fight Nurmagomedov in his promotional debut.

“deal. only if I fight you first,” Paul wrote in response in English and Russian.

The internet celebrity, who has a background in wrestling, has been carving out a boxing career for himself since 2020. Paul is yet to face an actual boxer but is 5-0 as a pro and has beaten the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley inside the square circle.

Do you Khabib Nurmagomedov will agree to fight Jake Paul?

