UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he is working with the UFC to film a documentary.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most celebrated athletes in the history of mixed martial arts, amassing an incredible 29-0 record whilst capturing the UFC lightweight world championship. After three successful defenses against a murderer’s row of lightweight talent, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, ‘The Eagle’ walked away from the sport following the tragic loss of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Following his exit from competing, Khabib Nurmagomedov turned his attention toward coaching, developing the next generation of Dagestani standouts. He famously guided his successor, Islam Makhachev, to the UFC lightweight championship last year and helped his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, capture the 155-pound title in Bellator. Another cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, is currently undefeated in his MMA career with 16 straight wins, four of those coming under the UFC banner.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Documentary to Be Released in 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since stepped away from coaching for the time being, but ‘The Eagle’ is staying busy these days. During a recent video chat with UFC President Dana White, the former lightweight champ revealed that he was working on a new documentary with the UFC.

“I’ve been working on this the last five days. It’s been very busy. Even now there’s people waiting for me,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said “I think this year is going to be very busy and next year, around summer, it’s going to be one of the best documentaries.”

Khabib says he is working with the UFC on a documentary. pic.twitter.com/lQO5zDHulJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 26, 2023

With the immense success of Conor McGregor‘s Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever, it’s no surprise that the promotion would look to put out another film focusing on one of its most influential figures.

No official details have been revealed regarding the documentary, but based on Nurmagomedov’s comments, a release in mid-2024 appears to be the goal.

Are you excited to see a documentary about arguably the greatest lightweight in the history of MMA?