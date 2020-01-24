Khabib Nurmagomedov Trolls Conor McGregor For Submission Losses

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor became the first fighter to secure TKO or knockout victories in three different weight classes back at UFC 246 last week.

The pay-per-view (PPV) event was headlined by McGregor taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. After 40 seconds, McGregor took out Cerrone with a vicious onslaught. Now, the question remains – who is next for McGregor? There are plenty of options, but the choice that UFC president Dana White seems to be leaning towards is a rematch between McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Recently, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to troll McGregor. While the Irishman boasts about having TKO finishes in three weight divisions, Nurmagomedov reminded McGregor he also has submission losses in those three divisions as well.

Nurmagomedov is gearing up to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Brooklyn. However, McGregor wants to fight again before next summer. With that being said, he doesn’t sound like he’ll be waiting around for Nurmagomedov. Other options available for McGregor include Jorge Masvidal at 170 pounds, a Nate Diaz trilogy bout, or even a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman.

Whatever the case, it’s likely McGregor and Nurmagomedov will run things back before the year is up. The pair first met back in October of 2018 where they headlined the UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Nurmagomedov dominated most of the fight with his grappling abilities, before submitting the Irishman in the fourth round with a neck crank.

Since, Nurmagomedov has racked up another successful title defense, when he also submitted Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi back in September. Should Nurmagomdov get by what will likely be his toughest test in Ferguson, a rematch with McGregor becomes even bigger. Of course, McGregor will have to continue his winning ways as well.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov trolling McGregor for his submission losses?