Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Next

Everyone wants to know who Conor McGregor will be fighting next. McGregor had a spectacular return to Octagon action over the weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) when he took out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in their welterweight main event at UFC 246.

After the event, UFC president Dana White was adamant that McGregor should fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next. While McGregor said he’s not going to wait around for the Russian champion, who has an April title defense against Tony Ferguson coming up, White tells TMZ Sports the Irishman wants Nurmagomedov next.

“Conor wants Khabib, Conor always has lots of options,” White said. “He wants Khabib, that’s the fight he wants, and we’ll see what happens.”

White was then asked who he personally wants McGregor to fight next. The UFC boss agreed that Nurmagomedov is the fight that makes the most sense to him, as it’s important to both McGregor and “The Eagle’s” legacies.

“Well, I think Khabib makes sense too,” White said. “Listen, Khabib has never turned down a fight, the guy is 28-0, he’s one of the baddest dudes to ever do it, this fight is important for his legacy too.

“You start looking back on Khabib’s career, and if he goes undefeated and retires, you’re looking at the names, and the names mean everything. He beat Conor Mcgregor, he beat Tony Ferguson, he beat Conor McGregor again, he beat this guy and that guy.”

In response to this, the Nurmagomedov camp has said they don’t think McGregor truly deserves a rematch anytime soon. However, for the right price tag, they’re willing to run things back with the Irishman, who Nurmagomedov submitted back in October of 2018 at UFC 229.

What do you think about White saying McGregor wants Khabib next? Is that the fight you want to see next for “Notorious”?