Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants to Train 17-year-old Muay Thai Prodigy ‘Jojo’ for MMA

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to train the 17-year-old ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali for a potential future debut in MMA. Right now, ‘Jojo’ is a prodigy of Muay Thai.

Johan Ghazali

At just 17 years of age, Johan Ghazali is a rising star in the world of Muay Thai. Both of his parents trained in Muay Thai and he began training when he was just 10 years old, merely seven years ago. The Malaysian-American fighter has impressed Muay Thai fans with his 16-second knockout against Padetsuk Fairtex. Thus far in ONE Championship, he has put together a record of 6-1 having won most of these matchups by KO/TKO.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dagestan’s Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time due to his run in the UFC’s lightweight division. His dominant wins made him an international star. After retiring with an unbeaten record, vacating his world title, ‘The Eagle’ took to training future champions.

One of his most successful students is the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Plus, Bellator MMA champion Usman Nurmagomedov and the top-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov assessed the Muay Thai skills of Johan Ghazali in Malaysia recently and remarked:

“I know he is a good young striker, he told me in the future he wants to move to MMA when he finishes with Muay Thai. He is always welcome to Dagestan and train at our gym. In MMA you need to train in wrestling, and he will improve that by training with us.”

On potentially opening a gym in Malaysia, the former UFC champion said: