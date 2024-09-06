Valentina Shevchenko Laughs Off Former Muay Thai Rival Wang Cong’s Warning: “That was so funny”

Valentina Shevchenko wasn’t overly impressed with the warning issued to her by rival Wang Cong.

For those who didn’t hear, Wang Cong made a huge impression in her UFC debut recently. She knocked out Victoria Leonardo to emphatically announce her arrival in the promotion, and it didn’t take long for her to declare that she was ready to chase after Valentina Shevchenko.

The two had fought previously in kickboxing, in an encounter that was won by Cong – despite many believing Valentina should’ve gotten the nod. As you can imagine, many are drawing comparisons to the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Of course, Valentina Shevchenko is focusing her attention on trying to defeat Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout next week. However, when asked about Cong during a recent interview, she did find time to respond.

Valentina Shevchenko hits back

“That was so funny,” Shevchenko said of Cong. “The promotion that we fought, was in China. And if you would’ve seen the judges back there in China, in that promotion, the judge of [Shevchenko vs. Grasso 2] would be an angel. To win in that promotion, you have to not only knock out your opponent, you have to make sure that she’ll lay down…

“All Muay Thai fighters who fought in China back then would say the same thing. Even after the fight, I posted a video of our fight on YouTube, and it was a crazy amount of comments saying ‘What are the judges looking at? Are they there?’. But then the organization filed a claim against that video because of privacy…it’s very hard to [praise] when it’s your first fight against an opponent [I’ve never heard of her]. Let’s see what she’s going to claim and if she’ll have the same power against Top 10 opponents. Let’s see what’s happening!”

Quotes via BJPENN.com