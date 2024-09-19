Joe Rogan Thrilled with Superlek’s Muay Thai Knockout “Oh my God perfect elbow” for the World Title

ByTimothy Wheaton
Superlek Haggerty Joe Rogan

Talk show host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was thrilled to see Superlek Kiatmoo9’s stunning 49-second knockout against Jonathan Haggerty, to capture Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek

The Thai striking star was going up in weight to challenge for gold against the British-born athlete ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. Haggerty had earned titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing all via knockout and was going to be a major challenge for ‘The Kicking Machine.

The UK-born Haggerty had collected KO wins against fighters such as Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, the MMA champion Fabricio Andrade, and top contender Felipe Lobo. Superlek was a fighter he had a prior loss against and hoped to avenge the previous defeat.

Jonathan Haggerty VS Superlek 2

Superlek, going into the match, had impressive wins over fighters such as Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and multi-division kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa. The Thai-born athlete has an incredible background in the sport with over 130 career victories professionally with multiple Stadium Titles, among several others.

At ONE 168, Superlek made easy work of ‘The General’ with an elbow knockout just 49 seconds into the fight. It was a perfectly placed counter to end the contest. It was meant to be a five-round championship war but instead, it was done in a matter of seconds. Superlek now adds ONE Muay Thai gold to his impressive collection of accolades.

Jonathan Haggerty VS Superlek 1

Joe Rogan

On his popular podcast, Joe Rogan was pretty excited by this knockout. He said:

“Superlek is this bad*** Muay Thai fighter. Haggerty has a certain hop, and he goes in. And then Superlek timed it. He tried it earlier in the round and didn’t catch it. And in this one, look at it, perfect timing — he gets his head off the center line. Oh my God, perfect elbow.”

Jonathan Haggerty VS Superlek 5

Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superlek have faced each other in seven bouts throughout the course of their careers, with Panpayak winning most of their fights but Superlek has taken wins in the more recent bouts. The Thai-born Panpayak seems to be the only competition for Superlek. Joe Rogan, a fan of Muay Thai, would be all over it.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

