Watch: John Lineker delivers Brutal Knockout in Muay Thai Debut
Former UFC fighter and ONE MMA champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker tried his power in Muay Thai at ONE 168, with devastating results.
John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow Knockout
Asa Ten Pow is a veteran striker with experience in Kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai. ‘The American Ninja’ was on a two-fight knockout win streak in ONE when he was booked to welcome ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker to Muay Thai. The US-born Asa Ten Pow had a notable height and reach advantage over his Brazilian opponent.
John Lineker is a veteran of MMA, having had nearly fifty professional fights to his name. He previously captured the ONE world title in MMA with an impressive knockout. Since then he has traded wins and losses. At ONE 168, hosted in the USA, Lineker strapped on the gloves for the first time to try Muay Thai.
Lineker was able to score a thunderous knockout near the end of the second round against Asa Ten Pow. UFC and MMA fans will notice the signature pressure and flurries from Lineker that made him such a feared striker.
Lineker expected as much, prior to the fight in an interview he explained:
“Asa Ten Pow is a striking guy, a specialist in this area, and who is already used to fighting under the rules of Muay Thai. He is a very tough and technical athlete. I had the opportunity to meet him a few times backstage at ONE events, and he is a really nice guy. I am sure we will have an excellent fight.
“I always look for the knockout, and it certainly won’t be any different this time. I’m going to look for the knockout all the time, round by round, and I hope I can do it. I see myself knocking out Asa Ten Pow because that’s what I like and that’s what I do when I step into the cage.”