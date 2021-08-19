Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t buying into the recent hype around Jose Aldo.

The former featherweight champion appeared to roll back the years when he squared off against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. Aldo put on a fantastic display and ultimately walked away with a big unanimous decision win. Many fans and pundits believe ‘Scarface’ has returned to his peak.

Nurmagomedov has previously stated that a fighter cannot enjoy two peaks and insists once a fighter falls off he is done for good.

During a Gorilla Energy press conference, a journalist told Nurmagomedov that Aldo is proof that his theory is wrong.

“How is he showing it? He got beat up when he fought… Who’d he fight? He fought Petr (Yan) right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking,” Nurmagomedov replied.

‘The Eagle’ then used Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone to explain his point.

“When Conor fought Cowboy he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth. Like I said – the level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta. A fight against Cowboy won’t show what level you’re at. Just like Aldo’s fight against Pedro Munhoz. Let him fight Petr Yan in the same way then we can say he’s peaking again. You saw what he did, he closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight. That shows that you’re not at your peak. If you’re getting hit and you’re conscious and you’re not defending yourself, I call those fighters businessmen, they come out to make money. There are real champions who go hard on everyone. They don’t care about how the money, of course, it’s an important aspect but he has the competitive spirit.

“There’s no way Aldo’s having a second peak,” Nurmagomedov concluded. “You can try to prove it all you want but I’ve been through this. I know better, thank you, you’re a journalist and I’m a fighter.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is Jose Aldo past his peak?