Khabib Nurmagomedov Tells Fans Stay At Home & Combat COVID-19

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken to social media to urge his fans to stay home and help combat COVID-19.

Nurmagomedov has been massively impacted by the global health crisis. The undefeated champion was due to fight long-time rival Tony Ferguson on April 18. Unfortunately due to a travel ban in his native country Russia, he was forced to withdraw from UFC 249. He was later replaced by Justin Gaethje before the card was postponed then rearranged. It will now take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. His father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was also taken ill last week with suspected pneumonia – he has since come out to say he is feeling fine.

Speaking on Instagram he asked people to take the pandemic seriously, stay indoors and save lives, he wrote.

“Many hoped that this trouble would pass our house by; many still don’t believe in the seriousness of the situation. However, our negligence toward the advice and requests of doctors, coupled with the panic that has developed among the people, has led to a high rate of the spread of the disease, worsening an already difficult situation every day. This has led to the fact that our hospitals are now overcrowded with patients, there aren’t enough specialists or drugs, and the number of patients is only growing.

“Believe me. This disease is deadly and we already feel it. Staying at home, we can reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, and perhaps our timely care will save lives. Take care of your loved ones, do not let them out of the house unnecessarily. May Allah protect us all from all diseases and cure the sick and loved ones all around the world.” (translated by RT Sport)

