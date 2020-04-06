Dana White: Khabib Is Out Of UFC 249, Card Announcement Is Imminent

Spread the word!













Dana White has confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov is 100 percent out of UFC 249 and told fans the full fight card will be released on Monday.

The Russian lightweight champion was originally scheduled to headline the event on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans leaving the MMA outlet scrambling to find a new host location.

Nurmagomedov was ultimately forced to withdraw from the fight last week as the crisis worsened and his homeland introduced a travel ban. Since then UFC has been working on a replacement, with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje among the favourites to fill in on fight night.

Last night a fake Ariel Helwani account tweeted out some misinformation which claimed Nurmagomedov would fight at UFC 249, it read.

“#BREAKING: Dana White and Vladimir Putin have reached an agreement on travel arrangements for UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to come to the United States. He will fight Tony Ferguson. It’s happening folks. #UFC249 will go on as scheduled April 18.”

The UFC boss unaware it was a fake account quickly responded, dismissing the claims and told fight fans to expect a full announcement on Monday, he said.

“Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow.”

This is finally official confirmation Nurmagomedov is out of the event. The undefeated champion previously backtracked on his pull-out, he said.

“Like right now, if they give me a location and I can come out from Russia and I can go to any country like the US, Abu Dhabi doesn’t matter, I’m going to fight, 100% I’m going to fight. Just give me a location”.

“Every day I send Dana White message. Hey, where’s my location? You know it’s like this is not my mistake. And you know too make crazy stuff, too many questions I don’t have the answer”.

