Video – UFC release new footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor, hurling insults after win

In new previously unseen footage, the UFC has detailed how former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov appearing to spit on arch-enemy, Conor McGregor following his submission win at UFC 229 over the Dubliner, as well as hurling insults at him.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion, headlined the above-mentioned UFC 229 card back in 2018 against former two-division titleholder, McGregor, in the pair’s infamous bitter grudge match.

Mandatory Credit: Esther Lin – MMA Fighting

And successfully defending his lightweight crown for the first time against the Crumlin striker, Nurmagomedov turned in a dominant submission win over the former champion, latching onto a fourth round neck crank, forcing an eventual tap.

Engaging in an immediate post-fight brawl with McGregor’s team, including former Bellator MMA star, Dillon Danis, Nurmagomedov was corralled by members of the UFC as well as security officials and other law enforcement officers, before he was then escorted away from the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hurls insults at Conor McGregor in new footage

However, across social media today, new – previously unseen footage has emerged showing Nurmagomedov spitting on McGregor following his initial submission success, as well as launching a slew of expletive-filled verbal insults at the former two-weight champion.

“B*tch,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Conor McGregor. “I f*cked you up. I f*cked you up, b*tch.”

What Khabib told Conor McGregor after he submitted him



“(spitting sound) B*tch. I f***ed you up! I f***ed you up b*tch!”



🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/8lJpbAArOw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 15, 2024

Going on to successfully defend his title in a pair of championship unification matchups with both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, successfully submitting the duo to retain his undisputed crown.

Himself sidelined for the past three years amid an injury layoff, former two-division champion, McGregor is still targeting an end-of-year return to take on Michael Chandler in a welterweight grudge match.

McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone over four years ago.

