Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken to social media to confirm his official retirement from MMA.

‘The Eagle’ first announced he would be walking away from the sport in October.

Nurmagomedov successfully unified the lightweight division by submitting Justin Gaethje in two rounds at UFC 254.

Post-fight, Nurmagomedov shocked everyone when he announced his retirement.

Dana White has been trying to get the undefeated to reverse his decision ever since.

Last night the UFC president admitted defeat.

“29-0 it is. He is officially retired,” White wrote on Twitter. “It was incredible to watch you work thank you for everything and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Nurmagomedov followed the lead of his former boss by posting a social media message of his own.

The 32-year-old took the opportunity to thank White and a bunch of other people for helping him reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“It was a good dinner with some great people,” Khabib wrote. @danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport 👊 Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men. Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

The now vacant lightweight title will reportedly be on the line when Michael Chandler and Charles Oliviera fight at UFC 262.

Chandler enjoyed a successful UFC debut earlier this year.

The former Bellator champion impressively stopped Dan Hooker inside one round at UFC 257.

‘Do Bronx’ is currently riding an eight-fight win streak.

The Brazilian dominated former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson over three rounds last time out.

Are you disappointed to see Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retire?