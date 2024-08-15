Report – Khabib Nurmagomedov pays off over $3 million debt to Russian Federal Tax Service

Amid reports earlier this month how former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had seen proceedings launched against him amid an outstanding debt in the excess of $3,000,000 by the Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS), the Dagestan native has now reportedly paid off all his outstanding debts.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and an inductee into the organization’s Hall of Fame, called time on his combat sports career over four years ago, most recently fighting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Improving his unbeaten professional mixed martial arts record to 29-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov most recently landed a second round triangle submission win over-then interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje to successfully unify the divisional crowns.

And linked with a return to fighting in the years since, Nurmagomedov reportedly saw proceedings launched against him by the FTS earlier this month, with a view to possessing and then subsequently selling properties and vehicles owned by the former UFC lightweight gold holder.

“Enforcement proceedings have been initiated against Khabib Nurmagoedov for around $900K. The case against Khabib was opened on July 5th. and since that time he has been prohibited from leaving the Russian Federation. Bailiffs have launched a search procedure for this property for subsequent seizure and sale.”

“This includes a family house in Dagestan and his car collection:

Ferrari California T – $300K

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S – $161K

Mercedez-Benz S Class – $122K

BMW 7 Series – $101K

Toyota Land Cruiser – $85K

Toyota Tacoma – $4K

In total, Khabib owes the Federal Tax Service more than $3.4 million.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly pays off debt

However, as per the Shot Telegram, Nurmagomedov has now paid off his entire debt following the launch of enforcement proceedings.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly paid off all the money he owed to the tax authorities which estimated to 302 million rubles ($3.4 million),” Home of Fight posted.