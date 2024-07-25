Conor McGregor bids to buy Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family home amid tax issues in Russia

Amid the reported launching of enforcement proceedings against former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov amid his ongoing issues with the Russian FTS (Federal Tax Service), the former’s arch-enemy, Conor McGregor claims he will bid to buy their family home in Dagestan.

Earlier this week, reports from Russian media outlet, MASH leaked how enforcement proceedings to the tune of $900,000 had already been launched against Nurmagomedov – in a bid to seize and then subsequently sell a host of luxury vehicles as well as property belonged to the Hall of Fame star.

“Enforcement proceedings have been initiated against Khabib Nurmagoedov for around $900K. The case against Khabib was opened on July 5th. and since that time he has been prohibited from leaving the Russian Federation. Bailiffs have launched a search procedure for this property for subsequent seizure and sale.”

“This includes a family house in Dagestan and his car collection:

Ferrari California T – $300K

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S – $161K

Mercedez-Benz S Class – $122K

BMW 7 Series – $101K

Toyota Land Cruiser – $85K

Toyota Tacoma – $4K

In total, Khabib owes the Federal Tax Service more than $3.4 million.”

Conor McGregor vows to buy Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family home

And overnight on his official X account, McGregor, a former two-divison champion in the UFC, shared screenshots of his Instagram direct messages with Nurmagomedov, in which he claimed he had bid to purchase the Russian’s family home, before defacating in it.

“Brotha I just put in to buy your family home off government because you can’t afford I plan on big smelly Irish sh*t,” Conor McGregor wrote.

“Brotha I take big sh*t in your house,” Conor McGregor wrote.

“Brotha you abandon (sic) from family and now I take your house for sh*t and p*ss,” Conor McGregor wrote.

“Brotha where is the toilet roll,” Conor McGregor sent.