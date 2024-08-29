Khabib Nurmagomedov hits back at Tony Ferguson as rivalry reignites: ‘Leave the sport for young fighters’

Amid a response from former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson earlier this week, former undisputed lightweight titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged the Oxnard native to leave combat sports to “young fighters” — in a jibe at his eight-fight losing streak.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and Hall of Fame inductee under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured back in 2021 in his retirement outing — taking on common-foe, Justin Gaethje in a title unification pairing.

Submitting the then-interim gold holder with a second round triangle choke, Khabib Nurmagomedov moved to 29-0 as a professional, before calling time on his illustrious career.

And this week, Nurmagomedov claimed that while he laments never fighting Ferguson, the Russian claimed a “lucky” punch would have been the veteran’s best shot at finishing him — leading to a fiery response from the Ultimate Fighter winner.

“”Lucky punch” now, was going to leave you alone, but ewe just couldn’t help it ya phat-phuhk,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official Instagram account. “What a f’kn puss-ee, coward like chicken keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. #ItsOnLikeDonkeyKongBiotch – champ -CSO- us mx #TiramisuTuesday commences until further notice, let ol’e fathead know what time it is crew.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov hits out at Tony Ferguson once more

However, hitting back at the veteran fan-favorite on his own official social media this week, Nurmagomedov urged Ferguson to leave fighting and let “young” combatants compete in his place.

“You know what’s interesting, I didn’t say anything about you, people just post whatever they want on the internet and write that it’s Khabib,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his official X account. “Enjoy your life and your family, leave this sport for the young fighters.”

Most recently suffering a record-setting eighth consecutive defeat, former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson dropped a dominant opening round rear-naked choke submission defeat to fellow veteran, Michael Chiesa in Abu Dhabi earlier this summer.