Tony Ferguson responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest jibe: ‘Coward like chicken, keep hiding’

Off the back of his record-setting eight fight losing skid, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has once more hit out in response to long-time UFC enemy, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who claimed the Oxnard natie would only stand a chance of beating him in any failed former fight if he landed a “lucky” shot.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder, most recently featured at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this month, dropping a first round rear-naked choke submission loss to fellow Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesea.

The loss came as Ferguson’s eighth on the trot, which saw him overtake former two-weight titleholder, B.J. Penn for the longest losing skid in the history of the UFC.

However, earlier this week, a long-standing rivalry with former undisputed lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov was brought to the forefront once more, after the Russian claimed Tony Ferguson’s sole chance of beating him amid a slew of failed matchups would have come with him landing a lucky strike.

Tony Ferguson responds to arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media

Hitting back at the Hall of Fame star, Ferguson accused him of “hiding” from a potential grudge match settler — before labelling him a “chicken”.

“”Lucky punch” now, was going to leave you alone, but ewe just couldn’t help it ya phat-phuhk,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official Instagram account. “What a f’kn puss-ee, coward like chicken keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. #ItsOnLikeDonkeyKongBiotch – champ -CSO- us mx #TiramisuTuesday commences until further notice, let ol’e fathead know what time it is crew.”

Retiring from combat sports back in 2020, Nurmagomedov most recently landed a second round triangle choke win over common-foe, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s lightweight title unification bout in Abu Dhabi, UAE — before he immediately called time on his career boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record.