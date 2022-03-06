Khabib Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 2 as a member of the class of 2022 the promotion announced on Saturday.

‘The Eagle’ is set to enter the modern fighter wing, joining Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn, Urijah Faber, Ronda Rousey, Michael Bisping, Rashad Evans, and Georges St-Pierre in this distinguished category.

“Khabib is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in professional sports,” UFC President Dana White said. “No one dominated their opponents that way Khabib did, and to retire undefeated, as lightweight champion and the #1 pound-for-pound athlete in the world is an incredible accomplishment. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

‘The Eagle’ announced he would no longer compete after quickly submitting interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

It was a shock announcement considering Nurmagomedov is very clearly peaking and just one fight away from stretching his perfect record to 30-0.

White tried his best to convince Khabib to fight on but the undefeated Russian refused to do so and seems happy in retirement after launching his own MMA promotion and beginning a career in coaching.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Road To The UFC Hall Of Fame

During his perfect 13-fight UFC run, Nurmagomedov picked up several high-profile wins over the likes of Edson Barboza, Rafael Dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov is tied for the most title fight wins in UFC lightweight history after picking up four during his time in MMA’s premier promotion.

The 33-year-old is also tied for the longest win streak in lightweight history after picking up 12 wins in a row at the weight.

Nurmagomedov’s 13-fight winning run is the third-best in company history.

Are you happy to see Khabib Nurmagomedov join the UFC Hall of Fame?

