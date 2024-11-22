Khabib Nurmagomedov takes jibe at Conor McGregor amid guilty verdict for assault against Nikita Hand

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the latest in a long-list of those within the mixed martial arts community to weigh-in on the verdict in the civil case taken against Conor McGregor by plaintiff, Nikita Hand — in which the Dublin fighter was found guilty of assault this evening.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court this morning, was found guilty of assault against Ms Hand — who accused the 36-year-old and his co-defendant, James Lawrence of rape during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December, 2018.

And following over six hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 found McGregor guilty of assault against Ms Hand, ordering the former two-division UFC champion to pay damages of almost €250,000 to the plaintiff, while finding Lawrence not guilty of assault.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares news of guilty verdict against Conor McGregor

Reacting to news of this evening’s verdict, Nurmagomedov, who labelled Conor McGregor as a “rapist” in the past amid their longstanding rivalry, shared news of the High Court proceedings on his social media tonight.

Rapist, you are Rapist.

You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you.

We will see.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/317rLK5TVN — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 3, 2019

The subject of cross-examination during the civil case, McGregor was questioned of his part in a UFC 229 title fight with Nurmagomedov back in 2018, where the undefeated former champion landed a fourth round neck crank submission win over the Dubliner.

Sharing a statement on his social media following the verdict deliberated by the jury, McGregor confirmed plans to launch an appeal against the decision, claiming he was “disappointed” — claiming the evidence presented to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) was not taken into account.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”