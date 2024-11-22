Conor McGregor vows to appeal verdict after jury says he assaulted Nikita Hand: ‘I am disappointed’

UFC fighter, Conor McGregor has confirmed plans to launch an appeal following a verdict in his civil case against the plaintiff, Nikita Hand today in the High Court — in which a jury awarded her damages of almost €250,000 — and saying he had assaulted her during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin back in December, 2018.

McGregor, who alongside co-defendant, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh — was accused of rape by Ms Hand during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018, with both denying the allegations brought against him. And during this evening’s jury verdict, Lawrence was found not guilty by the jury of assault.

Accompanied to the High Court in the capital today by his fiancee, Dee Devlin as well as his mother, Margaret McGregor, former two-weight UFC championship holder, Conor McGregor refused to comment when questioned by media outside the building following the conclusion to proceedings.

Conor McGregor set to appeal today’s guilty verdict in High Court

However, on social media in the hours following the verdict, Conor McGregor confirmed plans to appeal the decision found, and questioned why the jury sitting did not take evidence reviewed by the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) into account.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Upon leaving court this evening, Ms Hand told assembled media how she was thankful for the support she had received, and claimed it had not gone “unnoticed” as the proceedings played out in the capital.

“I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody.”First, I want to thank the legal team and my three barristers, John Gordon, Ray Boland and Sean. They have been amazing from start to finish. I want to thank Mr Justice Alexander Owens, the jury, all the witnesses, I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone at the sexual assault treatment unit in the Rotunda Hospital for looking after me, especially my own doctor Frank Clarke.

“I want to thank the Rape Crisis Centre, especially Cliona, who has been by my side throughout this entire period. I want to thank all the guards and the ambulance crew. I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.”For every person who reached out to me a card, a letter, e-mail, everything, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you. I really appreciate it so much.”I want to thank my partner Gary, who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout his trial every day and every other day.”I want to thank my mam and all my family and friends.

“Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I’m most grateful for. She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice.”I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself. If something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served. To all the victims of sexual assault. I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up. You have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously, and it’s something that will I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. But now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”