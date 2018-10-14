Khabib Claims UFC Set Up Conor McGregor Bus Attack

Khabib Nurmagomedov has some bold claims about the infamous Conor McGregor bus attack.

And they may ruffle some feathers as a result.

The UFC lightweight champion is currently awaiting punishment for inciting a post-fight brawl after his submission victory over McGregor at UFC 229. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will suspend him and McGregor for 10 days starting October 15. They will then face the music at a hearing on October 24.

Trouble Brewing

The NSAC has withheld Khabib’s $2 million purse but curiously paid out McGregor’s $3 million payday. McGregor also faced precious little punishment for his bus melee that left three fights stricken from April’s UFC 223.

He was detained on assault charges but reached a plea deal in court in July. All of that has lead Khabib to believe something is amiss. In a recent interview with Russian station Channel 1 (via MMA Mania), “The Eagle” said he was offended by how they used McGregor’s attack to promote the fight:

“I was offended that all the hype leading up to this fight focused on the idea that he attacked and I didn’t get off the bus,” he said in Russian. “It was a shame and I asked the Almighty for the fight to happen and the cage door to close with us in it so everyone could find out who is who. Who actually sits on the bus and who doesn’t.”

Then he went into detail about how the UFC 223 media day was different. He claimed the UFC wouldn’t let him have his full entourage with him as he always did:

“All the other situations, it has been me with my team of about 20 people … But in the in the end I was told for media day I have to go alone, I was riding not with my team but with all the other red corner fighters on the card. So I had one man and my manager with me.”

A UFC Fix?

Taking that into account, Khabib dropped a bombshell of an opinion when he said the UFC organized McGregor’s attack. The undefeated titleholder said he ‘couldn’t accuse them’ fully, but was ’70 percent sure’ they did:

”When I think back there are so many questions I don’t have the answer to, did they do it all on purpose? In my personal opinion, I feel like the bus incident was organized with UFC’s help. I can’t accuse them, but I would give it 70% that they did it. I wanted to get off the bus and all the other fighters on the bus confirmed this in their interviews, and all the managers as well.”

If it sounds like a bold claim, it definitely is.

However, Khabib backed up said claim with some very specific details. And they seemed legitimate. Khabib asked why if the attack went so quickly, how McGregor and his goons knew right where to go to in a 20,000-seat arena.

Strange Details

On top of that, he wondered how they were so well-prepared with a full camera crew to capture the chaos for promotion:

”It all happened in a minute in a half, two minutes max,” Khabib continued. “He’s there with his cameras and his PR team with him shooting. An important point: the Barclays Center is a very big arena, a 20,000 person arena, but he knew where we were exactly. How could they have known? And how did they enter the arena with a gang of 20, 30 men? Come on.” ”Conor has nothing to do with this media event and has a gang with him but these jokers lead him and everyone to the elevator where our bus is?” Khabib shrugged disbelief. “I’m an athlete, but I’m also educated. My brain works pretty well for 15 years of fighting. I haven’t taken many shots to the head so I still have brains.”

Interesting points to be certain. Again, it’s a bold claim from the undefeated ruler of 155 pounds, yet he makes some strong and valid arguments of his own.

Khabib hasn’t exactly gotten along all that well with his employers in the aftermath of UFC 229. He even threatened to leave the UFC if they released his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, who leaped into the cage to confront McGregor during the UFC 229 brawl.

Bellator partner and rap superstar 50 Cent offered him $2 million to sign with Bellator MMA as well, an offer Khabib seemed warm to.

Dissent may be brewing between Khabib and the UFC. We’ll see if anything transpires.