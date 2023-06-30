Long claiming to be the ultimate kryptonite of former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, ahead of his Octagon return this weekend, Kevin Lee maintains he had noticed many holes in the Russian’s gameplan – which he believes would leave him susceptible to a high-kick knockout loss.

Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger during his first tenure with the Dana White-led UFC, will begin his second stint with the promotion this weekend at UFC Vegas 76, taking on Rinat Fakhretdinov in the event’s featured preliminary card clash.

Out of action since a brief spell in the Khabib-backed Eagle FC back in March of last year, Lee returned to the winner’s enclosure following consecutive Octagon losses to former champion, Charles Oliveira, and Daniel Rodriguez, with a decision win over The Ultimate Fighter victor, Diego Sanchez in a super lightweight clash.

Kevin Lee had tirelessly campaigned for a fight with ex-champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov

And long claiming to be the force to hand the now-retired, Khabib his first professional loss, Lee went into detail as to the holes he claims he noticed during the Dagestan native’s run with the UFC prior to his 2020 retirement from the sport.

“I thought that his (Khabib Nurmagomedov) his body was open,” Kevin Lee told TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter. “I thought that he stood very square. I thought that pressure forward style, then kind of take it on the chin doesn’t lend well to shots to the body and it would have opened up eventually for a head kick or some type of kicks to the head.”

Kevin Lee returns to the UFC octagon on Saturday and I was dying to know, now that Khabib is retired, what were the holes in his game?



Full interview: https://t.co/c2esCJoa6o pic.twitter.com/DNDrEPpwlC — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 29, 2023

“It’s interesting, but it’s kind of pointless at the end of the day,” Kevin Lee explained. “He’s gone and it didn’t happen, so there’s no sense in focusing on the past.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Retiring boasting a stunning 29-0 professional record, Khabib managed to successfully unify the lightweight titles in his final Octagon walk back in September 2020, submitting then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje with a second round triangle submission win on ‘Fight Island’.