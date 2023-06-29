Former interim lightweight championship challenger, Kevin Lee has claimed that he currently has “unfinished business” in mixed martial arts as he begins his second tenure with the UFC this weekend in his return to the Octagon.

Lee, a former interim title challenger at the lightweight limit under the banner of the UFC, exited the promotion back in 2021 following a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, briefly featuring under the banner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov-fronted, Eagle FC.

Snapping a two-fight losing run to both former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira and Rodriguez in his one-fight salvo with Eagle FC, Lee defeated former UFC lightweight title challenger, Diego Sanchez at the super lightweight limit of 165 pounds with a decision victory.

Kevin Lee previews the beginning of his second tenure with the UFC

Slated to return to the Octagon this weekend in a featured preliminary clash against Rinat Fakhretdinov, Lee claimed that he could be a “superstar” in any other sport globally, however, stressed that he was chomping at the bit for a return to combat sports.

“I honestly don’t care too much about the attention no more,” Kevin Lee told assembled media during his UFC Vegas 76 media availability. “I had that, I’ve seen what it was like, I don’t really care too much about it. “It’s a messed up world that we live in. If you’re sitting up here and I got 10,000,000 followers, you listen to my words a little different than if I’ve got 100,000. It’s about what’s inside of them, and what’s in their heart.”



“This thing is in me – it’s not on me, somebody didn’t give it to me,” Kevin Lee continued. “I know who I am. I can be a superstar anywhere I go, in any industry, and I’ve thought about that in the last year or so. But fighting is just in me. It’s in in my heart. I’ve got unproved and unfinished business over here that I’ve gotta get to.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Over the course of his initial stint with the UFC, Lee landed victories over the likes of Michel Prazeres, Efrain Escudero, Jake Matthews, Magomed Mustafaev, Francisco Trinaldo, Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and Gregor Gillespie to name a few.