Kevin Holland got back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night during the UFC 287 main card.

Emanating from Miami-Dade Arena, Kevin Holland delivered another memorable performance that ended with him scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of his Argentinian opponent, Santiago Ponzinibbio. Throughout the first two rounds, Holland took a much more measured approach, opting to utilize his length and reach advantage. To combat that, Ponzinibbio brilliantly attacked the lead leg of Holland in an effort to disrupt his movement.

The strategy worked well for Ponzinibbio throughout the first 13 minutes of the contest. With less than two minutes to go in the bout, Ponzinibbio threw another calf kick that was caught by Holland. Taking his opponent off balance, Holland uncorked a massive left hand that caught Ponzinibbio clean and immediately rendered him unconscious. Before he could do any further damage, the referee stepped in, calling for the stoppage.

Ponzinibbio protested the stoppage, but the replay clearly showed that his lights were out as he crashed face-first to the canvas.

Official Result: Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO (strikes) at 3:16 of Round 3

Check Out Highlights From Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 Below:

Craig Pekios
Providing the latest news, picks, scores, results, and commentary on the world of MMA. I have been a fan of the sport since the late 90s and have covered mixed martial arts professionally since 2012.