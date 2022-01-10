A welterweight showdown between division mover, Kevin Holland and veteran Brazil native, Alex Oliveira has been added to UFC 272 on March 5. – from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Most recently featuring at UFC Vegas 38 back in October, Holland fought to an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against Kyle Daukaus, after he suffered an accidental clash of heads in the center of the Octagon before Daukaus latched onto a standing rear-naked choke. The result left Holland without a win since December 2020.

Kevin Holland attempts to snap a three-fight winless run against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272

Also featuring on the undercard of that October UFC Vegas 38 event, Oliveira suffered his third straight defeat – this time finding himself on the receiving end of a unanimous decision defeat against Niko Price. Kevin Holland announced his pairing against Oliveira and welterweight return on his official Only Fans page.

Before his ‘No Contest’ against Daukaus, Holland had headlined for the first and then subsequently, second time in his UFC tenure. Seeing his five-fight winning run halted back in March, Holland dropped a unanimous decision defeat against division mainstay, Derek Brunson.



Replacing an injured, Darren Till in April at UFC on ABC 2, Holland suffered a unanimous decision loss against Marvin Vettori in a main event slot. Suffering numerous takedowns in both losses, Holland recently began training under the tutelage of renowned amateur wrestler and former welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks.



Turning in a record-setting 2020, Holland lodged five straight wins over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and then at UFC 256 – stopped Jacare Souza with a stunning first round knockout from his back during a grappling scramble.

Before judging loss to Price, Rio de Janeiro veteran, Oliveira dropped submission blemishes against both Randy Brown and Kazakh native, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

In his Octagon tenure, Oliveira has most notable dispatched the likes of former interim welterweight titleholder, Carlos Condit, Max Griffin, Tim Means, Will Brooks, and K.J. Noons.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.