Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison – Matchup Breakdown and Betting Odds

Ketlen Vieira and Kayla Harrison are set for a showdown to take place on October 5, 2024, at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Both fighters are highly ranked in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, with Vieira ranked No. 2 and Harrison ranked No. 3.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison is a former two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, which laid a strong foundation for her transition into MMA. She initially gained prominence in the PFL, where she became a two-time champion.

The Judoka Harrison made her UFC debut earlier this year at UFC 300, where she defeated former champion Holly Holm via second-round submission. This victory marked her bantamweight debut and established her as a formidable contender in the division.

Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira is a seasoned UFC veteran who has been competing in the bantamweight division since 2016. Born in Manaus, Brazil, Vieira is a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. Throughout her UFC career, she has secured significant victories over former champions such as Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. Despite a split decision loss to Raquel Pennington, Vieira has maintained her position as a top contender.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

Both fighters are on the cusp of a title shot at UFC 307. The winner is likely to earn a title shot against the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington. Pennington will be putting her title on the line against the former champion Julianna Peña also at UFC 307.

According to the odds, Kayla Harrison is listed at -810, while Ketlen Vieira is at +560. These odds suggest that Harrison is the clear favorite to win the fight. In betting terms, a -810 odd means that a bettor would need to wager $810 to win $100 on Harrison. Conversely, a +560 odd indicates that a $100 bet on Vieira would yield a $560 profit if she were to win.