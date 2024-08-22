When US Olympic Judo coach said Kayla Harrison would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite both fighters sharing immense skills in their respective Judo and Sambo practices, fans are sure to be surprised to learn that a United States Olympic coach had previously picked now UFC bantamweight contender, Kayla Harrison to beat former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling showdown.

Harrison, a former two-time Olympic gold medal winner in Judo, as well as a two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, is set to make his sophomore outing under the banner of the UFC in October, taking on perennial Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira in a title eliminator in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Making his long-anticipated bow in the promotion on the preliminary card of the massive UFC 300 event back in April, Kayla Harrison landed in the organization with aplomb, courtesy of a dominant second round rear-naked choke win over former champion, Holly Holm in a bantamweight bow.

Coach picks Kayla Harrison to topple Khabib Nurmagomedov in grappling match

And given her expertise in grappling and wrestling, Ohio native, Kayla Harrison was once backed as a severe threat to the ability of the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov — by a renowned Judo head coach.

“I’d put my money on Kayla (Harrison) unless he’s (Khabib Nurmagomedov) at a really high level of Judo,” Jimmy Pedro told Lex Fridman during a podcast appearance. “If he’s not at that level of JUdo, a brown belt or not a high-level Judo player, she will win.”

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion in the promotion, also scooped an induction into the Fighter Wing of their Hall of Fame following his retirement back in 2021.

Scoring a perfect 29-0 professional record across mixed martial arts, Nurmagomedov would bow out of combat sports following a dominant second round triangle choke submission win over former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje that same year.

The victory came as Dagestan native, Nurmagomedov’s third as undisputed champion, following prior submission wins over both former titleholders, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier.