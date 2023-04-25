Former interim UFC middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum is reportedly targeting both a return to the Octagon as soon as September – as well as a return to the welterweight division for the first time since 2016.

Gastelum, the current #11 ranked middleweight contender, managed to return to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 287 earlier this month in Miami, Florida – landing a close, unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis in a Fight of the Night earning effort.

Winning The Ultimate Fighter 17 back in April 2013 with a decision win over Uriah Hall at the middleweight limit, Gastelum fought for an interim division title back in April 2019, pushing current champion, Israel Adesanya the distance in a heralded Fight of the Year decision loss to the Nigerian-Kiwi striker.

Making excursions in welterweight scheduled fights on seven occasions during his Octagon return, San Jose native, Gastelum missed the welterweight non-title limit of 171 pounds – twice missing weight in notably difficult cuts to the division for him.

Kelvin Gastelum eyes welterweight UFC return in September

However, as per an initial report from ESPN reporter, Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Gastelum – who had targeted a recent fight with Dricus du Plessis, is set for a welterweight division return, as he targets his next Octagon outing for September of this year.

“Kelvin Gastelum told us he is coming back to welterweight, UFC executives agreed with the move and he expects to get a fight in September,” Legaspi tweeted. “He also said he will work with Dana White’s nutritionist to make the move.”

During his tenure at the welterweight limit under the UFC banner, Gastelum landed victories over Rick Story, Jake Ellenberger, Nate Marquardt, and Johnny Hendricks. Furthermore, since his welterweight exit, Gastelum has defeated the likes of Tim Kennedy, Jacare Souza, and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping.